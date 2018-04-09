India vs England, 2nd women’s ODI: England women thrash India by 8 wickets for series levelling victory

Nagpur: The England women’s cricket team produced an all-rounder performance as they thrashed India by eight wickets in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

After being asked to bat first, India struggled against England bowlers as the Women in Blue failed to build partnership and fell in regular intervals to get eventually bundled out for cheaply 113 runs in their stipulated 50 overs. Opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were the highest scorers for the Women in Blue with their scores of 42 and 26, respectively.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers as she recorded career-best international figures of four for 14, followed by Danielle Hazell’s four for 32. Alex Hartley also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, openers Danielle Wyatt (47) and Tammy Beaumont (unbeaten at 39) provided England with a perfect start before skipper Heather Knight contributed with crucial 26 runs to help the visitors comfortably chased down the target in just 29 overs. Ecclestone was adjudged `Player of the match` for her brilliant performance with the ball.

The two sides will now play the series-deciding ODI on April 12 at the same venue on Thursday.