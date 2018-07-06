India vs England 2nd T20I in Cardiff: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates
After thrashing host England in the 1st T20I, Team India will take on English side eyeing to wrap up the three-match T20I series. India started the England tour on an almost high, the visitors defeated the hosts by 8 wickets in the 1st T20I at Manchester. Coming to Cardiff to play the 2nd T20I against India, England would be eager to bounce back and save the series. And this match is expected to be yet another high-voltage encounter. However, the only concern for team India in the last match was Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaking too many runs with the new ball.
Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of England and India 2nd T20I at Cardiff Wales Stadium
India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar.
England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.