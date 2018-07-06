India vs England 2nd T20I at Cardiff: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and England

After beating host England in the 1st T20I, Team India will now look to wrap up series in 2nd T20I. India stand on the cusp of a sixth successive T20I series win. Interestingly, they have been unbeaten in bilateral T20I series since September last year. Meanwhile, the visitors are unlikely to make a change which can also disturb their winning combinations. The Indian team is looking in good form and can challenge any team on any surface. Here we see the probable dream XI for Team India:

Team India: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav.

On the other hand, this is a do-or-die match for the English side. A loss on Friday will see England drop down to rank seven below New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, respectively. The loss against India was a surprising turn of event for the home side, especially after the Australia tour. The big question facing England is how to contend with the unorthodox wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav. Despite the loss, one of the key strengths for England is their top-order’s ability to handle pace and they would like another fast start at Cardiff. Here are the probable dream XI for England side:

Team England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.