India vs England 1st T20I at Manchester: FPJ’s dream XI for Team India and England

Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to kick-start two-month long English tour when they will face Eoin Morgan led England side for the 1st T20I at Old Trafford. India’s supremacy in the shortest format’s is undoubted. India has been consistent in the limited overs side in the past decade. India will look to start the English summer tour keeping 2019 World Cup in mind as it will be played in England as well. India will be high on confidence after facile victories over Ireland but Kohli and co will not take the home side lightly as they recently thrashed Australia in T20I and ODIs. Here we see the probable dream XI for Team India:

Team India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

On the other hand, England will look to continue their winning momentum and form which they showed against Australia. England side promoted batsman-wicketkeeper Jos Buttler as an opener, helping his side to come out during crucial moments. And it is for sure that Buttler will be India’s greatest threat alongside with Jason Roy and Alex Hales who can also use a lot of power in the English top-order. Here we see the probable dream XI for English side:

Team England: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid