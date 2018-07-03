India vs England, 1st T20I at Manchaster: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Virat Kohli and team will take on England in the 1st T20 International (T20I), which will start off a long and testing series which includes three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODIs) and five Test matches.

England have been in sensational form, with a huge 5-0 win in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, followed by a win in the lone T20I as well. So India have to come up with a plan and Virat Kohli will have to lead from the front if Team India want to win the match.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan.