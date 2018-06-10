India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup T20: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates
PTI Photo
India Women are set to lock-horns with Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup final at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. In the must-win match, India Women best Pakistan Women by 7 wickets thanks to heroics from opener Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and spinner Ekta Bisht. Women in Blue will look to clinch their seventh Aisa Cup in the final. To note, earlier, Bangladesh had beaten India which was their first ever defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in any format. It was Bangladesh women’s first-ever victory against India in any format. They lost ten successive T20 games against India since April 2013 prior to this match.
Click here for India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur