India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The super four stage of Asia Cup 2018 gets underway and India is set to face Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 5 PM (IST) tomorrow.

India is high on confidence after winning two back-to-back matches against Hong Kong and Pakistan in the group stage. Against Pakistan, India managed a comfortable victory by 8 wickets, after dismissing Pakistani batsmen for 162 runs. India’s opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are giving a great start to team’s batting, which is a key strength in batting zone. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and Deepak Chahar will be taking his place.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is also in great form which was quite visible in their group stage matches. Bangladesh also played against Afghanistan yesterday, so there are chances of possible issues of physical strength among players. However, under the inspirational Mashrafe Mortaza and seasoned campaigners like Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmydullah Riyadh, the team has the potential to go all the way. Bangladesh will rely on their team work in bowling, which has proved successful in the Asia Cup 2018 till now.

Watch India vs Bangladesh ‘Super 4’ encounter Asia Cup 2018 telecast on these channels

The match between India vs Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be aired on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD.)

India vs Bangladesh ‘Super 4’ Asia Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squad

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.