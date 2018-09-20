India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Super 4: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Bangladesh

The super four stage of ongoing Asia Cup 2018 has started and India is going to play against Bangladesh. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 5 PM (IST).

For India, the worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar is flying in as the replacement player for Pandya. However, the team’s performance against Pakistan has filled players with lot of enthusiasm, which will prove helpful for players on the field. Here are the possible players who can be part of today’s match.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be playing against India after their match against Afghanistan. They have two back-to-back matches lined up, one at Abu Dhabi vs Afghanistan on Thursday and second in Dubai vs India on Friday. One cannot deny that Bangladesh has become a powerful side in ODI’s and they were in the finals of Asia Cup tournament last year, losing to India in the final by 8 wickets. So overall, the match is going to be a nail-biting team. Here are the possible players who can be part of today’s match.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Ariful Haque.