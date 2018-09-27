India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Be ready to witness the climax of Asia Cup 2018 when India and Bangladesh will face each other in the final. The Asia Cup 2018 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start from 5 pm (IST). Both the teams qualified for the final after emerging as top teams among six others after the group and super 4 rounds.

India started their journey in the group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong. India defeated them both to qualify for super 4 round. In super 4 round, India defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan before the tie against Afghanistan. India will eye their 7th Asia Cup title against Bangladesh in the final and will try to win the match in the same way they won the previous matches in Asia Cup 2018 tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh had some close calls in some matches. They also lost to India in the Super 4 round but eventually made it to the finals. In the last super match of Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh and Pakistan had an ‘in or out’ situation and Bangladesh outclassed the latter by 37 runs. Now, in the final, Bangladesh has an opportunity to create history as they have never won the Asia Cup tournament.

Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Final telecast on these channels

The match between India vs Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be aired on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD.)

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Final will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.