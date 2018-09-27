India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 Final: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Bangladesh

In a thrilling Asia Cup 2018 finale, India will take on Bangladesh aiming to retain their title and win it for 7th time. Rohit Sharma will be back as captain after taking a break against Afghanistan. Besides Rohit, his partner Shikhar Dhawan will also be back in the playing XI. India’s main worry would be their middle-order which isn’t in form and has not given much contributions to remember. Hence, the pressure would be on the openers. If India manages to win, it will be a good result for Rohit Sharma and a win also send a big statement before the World Cup 2019. Here is the probable Dream XI for the Men in Blue:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

For Bangladesh, their key player, Shakib Al Hasan, their star all-rounder will miss the final with injury. Coming up against India, the Tigers would look to be third time lucky, against Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the tournament and win the title for 1st time. Bangladesh needs to improve their bowling to restrain Indian batters. Here we see the probable Dream XI for Bangla Tigers:

Bangladesh: Masrafe Bin Mortaza (C), Mohammad Mithun, Litton Kumar Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.