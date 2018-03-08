India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma wins the Toss, opt to field

Colombo: India won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series here on Thursday.

Bangladesh are playing with five bowlers and six batsmen while India remained unchanged from the last match, which they lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.