Bengaluru: Rain stopped play on the opening day of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy stadium here today. Murali Vijay (94) and KL Rahul (33) were at the crease with India at 248 for one in 45.1 overs when heavens opened up.

Brief Score:

India: 248 for one in 45.1 overs (S Dhawan 107; Y Ahmadzai 1/28).