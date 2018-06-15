India Vs Afghanistan one-off Test: Live scores, Match Commentary and Updates

Both Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay scored centuries on Day of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. However, late wickets helped Afghanistan storm right back into the match as the hosts finished on 347/6 at stumps.

On Day 1 Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and without any hesitation opted to bat first on a wicket which seemed to be tailor-made for the Indian batsmen. The opening duo of Dhawan and Murali Vijay ensured that they repaid the faith shown by their stand-in skipper. While Dhawan dealt in boundaries, Vijay took his own sweet time to get going. Rain ruined the middle session and both teams will be hoping that the weather does not play a part in the outcome of this Test match.

