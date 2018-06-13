India Vs Afghanistan Historic Test Match: Live scores, match commentary and updates

Team Afghanistan are rolling with their high confidence and performance at the T20 against Bangladesh. They have won 2 matches against Bangladesh, and now, they will face India in a lone Test match, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru tomorrow, where India will focus on winning the match, Afghanistan on the other hand will have to show their capabilities by giving a hard competition to one of the strongest teams in cricket.

Rashid Khan took 7 wickets against Bangladesh, he can prove to be a huge asset for Afghanistan. Ajinkya Rahane and team have to be ready for Rashid Khan and should come with a plan really fast.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of India vs Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai (c), Afsar Zazai, Amir Hamza, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ihsanullah, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nasir Jamal, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Wafadar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan.