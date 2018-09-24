India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 ‘Super 4’ Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

After the impressive 9-wicket victory over Pakistan in yesterday’s match, India is set to play against Afghanistan tomorrow in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. With two back-to-back wins in super four round against Bangladesh and Pakistan, India has already fixed spot in the finals of Asia Cup 2018. The match against Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The match is great opportunity for India to test its middle order batsmen, who have batted less in the tournament due to openers Rohit and Shikhar spending most of the time at pitch. Also, other players of the Indian squad who haven’t played in any match can also be given a chance. Moreover, some bowlers can also be given rest before the final of the Asia Cup 2018. The match will be an interesting event taking note of the Afghanistan’s performance in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, Afghanistan may have lost the ticket to the finale but their performance in the Asia Cup 2018 has made everyone clap for them. Afghanistan lost two close-fought matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh, due to which they missed the chance to play the final. Now it will be interesting to see how they perform against India, who has been the mightiest team in the Asia Cup 2018 tournament so far.

Watch India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 telecast on these channels

The match between India vs Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be aired on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD. The match will start at 17.00 PM (IST).

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The match can also be seen on Jio Tv and Airtel Tv.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmed, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammed Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadan Naib, Samiullah Shenwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Aftab Alam, Yasmin Ahmedzai, Sayed Shirzad.