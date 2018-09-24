After the impressive 9-wicket victory over Pakistan in yesterday’s match, India is set to play against Afghanistan tomorrow in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. With two back-to-back wins in super four round against Bangladesh and Pakistan, India has already fixed a spot in the finals of Asia Cup 2018. The match against Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As India has already confirmed its place in the final, the match against Afghanistan will be quite stress free for Indian players. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will possibly test middle-order batsmen, who have batted less than the Indian openers. Most of the matches of India were one-sided affair with Indian openers facing most of the balls while bagging victory. This match will be a good opportunity to test the batting of middle-order batsmen like Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni.

Here are the possible players who can be part of India.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has fascinated everyone with their commendable performance in the Asia Cup 2018 till now. Out of four matches played in the league so far, they won two while lost two close-fought matches. Unfortunately, Afghanistan lost two crucial matches which was important for them to qualify for finals. Now, match against India will be Afghanistan’s last match in the tournament, and Afghanistan will try to make it tough for opponents again.

Here are the possible players who can be part of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: Ashgar Afghan, Mohammed Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran, Sayed Shirzad.