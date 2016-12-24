India u-19 are Kings OF ASIA

Colombo : India dished out a clinical performance to beat hosts Sri Lanka by 34 runs and lift the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup title.

Opting to bat after winning th toss, India Under-19s first posted a competitive 273 for eight in their 50 overs and then rode on its spinners fine bowling effort to bowl out Sri Lanka Under-19 to 239 in 48.4 overs at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The first five batsmen, especially Himanshu Rana (71 off 790 and one-down Shubman Gill (70 off 92), were instrumental in laying the foundation for India’s total, which in the end turned out to be too much for the islanders to overwhelm.

After opener Prithvi Shaw’s (39) dismissal at the team score of 67, Rana and Gill added 88 runs for the second wicket to take India’s innings forward.

Later, skipper Abhishek Sharma (29), middle-order batsman Salman Khan (26) and tailender Kamlesh Nagarkoti (23) too played useful hand to help India’s cause.

For Sri Lanka Under-19s, pacer Nipun Ransika and left-arm spinner Praveen shared six wickets between them.