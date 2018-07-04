India U-16 football team loses 0-1 to China in four-nation meet

New Delhi : The Indian Under-16 football team lost to China 0-1 in the Four-Nation International Tournament in China’s Wei Nan city on Tuesday.

Hosts China came out strong in the opening exchanges of the match. Goalkeeper Biaka made two crucial saves in the 16th and 17th minute to keep India in the match.

The colts in blue gradually found their footing and in the 30th minute almost took the lead when Ridge De’Mello’s rasping shot hit the woodwork.

In the 40th minute, Vikram’s shot from range missed the target as the colts pressed to secure advantage.

However, it were the hosts who took the lead in the 42nd minute and held onto it for the half as the half-time scoreline read 1-0 in China’s favour.

Playing against older opponents had little effect on the Indian colts and Bibiano Fernandes’s boys get back into attacking mode immediately.

Ridge De’Mello proved to be a constant threat for the Chinese defence line and his shot tested the opponent custodian early in the second half, often.