India to play shorter formats before Tests in overseas tours

Mumbai : Having learnt a harsh lesson from the South Africa tour, India will from now on play the shorter formats first overseas to help acclimatise with the conditions before a Test series, the BCCI said on Saturday.

BCCI’s decision came after an under-prepared India lost 1-2 against South Africa in an away Test series recently.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said the issue has now been addressed and when the team travels to England and Australia later this year, it would get used to the conditions by playing the shorter formats first.

“Based on the feedback that we have got from the team management we had some serious discussions. What we are not doing is that in the summer India is going to England (and) before the first Test match actually starts, India would be in England for over a month and the team would get acclamatised to the conditions. India will play the shorter format first and them come to Test matches,” he said.