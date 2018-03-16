India to clash against Pakistan 

New Delhi : Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in a high-profile opening match of the men’s Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Breda, Netherlands on June 23.

As per the schedule announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today, besides the India-Pakistan tie, there will be two more games on the first day of the event to be held from June 23 to July 1.

The India-Pakistan match will be followed by a clash between hosts and European champions Netherlands and 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, while reigning World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy title holders Australia will face Belgium in the last game of the day.

In line with the event qualification criteria, Netherlands, Argentina and Australia qualified for this event automatically while the other three nations were invited by the FIH Executive Board.

The competition in Breda is notable for many reasons, not least for the fact that it will be the last ever men’s edition of the event with an illustrious history.