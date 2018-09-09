India to begin campaign against Bangladesh

New Delhi : The Indian under-18 men’s hockey team will begin its campaign at the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games against Bangladesh on October 7 while the women will take on Austria in their opener. The Hockey competition at the multi-disciple sporting extravaganza will follow the fast-paced Hockey 5’s format and both the teams will have a total of nine members in the squad, which consists of two goalkeepers, two defenders, two midfielders and three forwards.

The men’s team is grouped in Pool ‘B’, and the Vivek Sagar Prasad-led team will face off against Austria on October 8, Kenya on October 9, 2014 Youth Olympic gold medallists Australia on the October 10 and silver

medallists Canada on October 11 apart from playing Bangladesh on the opening day. In Pool ‘A’, Argentina, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Vanuatu and Zambia will compete against each other.

In the women’s competition, the Indian team is grouped in Pool ‘A’ and will play against Uruguay on October 8, Vanuatu on October 9, Argentina on October 10, South Africa on October 11.

“The Youth Olympic Games will be a critical tournament as it will give them a multi-discipline competition experience at a young age to handle the demands of international hockey at a higher level,” said David John, Hockey India’s high performance Director.