India thrash England by 75 runs to clinch series 4-0

— By IANS | Dec 20, 2016 05:14 pm
India's Umesh Yadav (C) celebrates the wicket of England's Adil Rashid during the fifth day of the fifth and final Test cricket match between India and England at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on December 20, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Chennai: India on Tuesday clinched the five-match cricket Test rubber 4-0 after thrashing England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

Left-arm-spinner Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling with figures of 7/48 as the visitors were bundled out for 207 in the second innings.


Earlier, India scored a mammoth 759/7 declared in their first innings in reply to England’s 477.

