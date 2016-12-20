India thrash England by 75 runs to clinch series 4-0

Chennai: India on Tuesday clinched the five-match cricket Test rubber 4-0 after thrashing England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

Left-arm-spinner Ravindra Jadeja led the Indian bowling with figures of 7/48 as the visitors were bundled out for 207 in the second innings.

Earlier, India scored a mammoth 759/7 declared in their first innings in reply to England’s 477.