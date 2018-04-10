India stuns Malaysia to claim maiden badminton title

Gold Coast : The legendary but on the wane Lee Chong Wei was one of the casualties as a rampaging Indian mixed badminton team claimed its maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal, thrashing three-time defending champions Malaysia in the final here on Monday.

The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa claimed the mixed doubles match against Peng Soon Chan and Liu Yong Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-15, before Kidambi Srikanth stunned three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee 21-17, 21-14 in straight games, his first victory over the Malaysian giant.

“Perhaps Lee was not at his best but then you can never be too sure against a player like him. You always have to be on your guard, which I was. And I also gave my best. I was not expecting it to be this easy,” Srikanth said after one of the biggest wins of his career.

“Pressure was there on him but Srikanth enjoys pressure and that got him the result,” added chief national coach Pullela Gopichand.

The Games debutant men’s doubles pair of Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost narrowly to Goh and Wee Kiong Tan 15-21, 20-22, keeping Malaysia afloat for a while. But the in-form Saina Nehwal put paid to the their hopes with a 21-11, 19-21, 21-9 win over Soniia Cheah.

“It was exhausting, I actually lost focus during the match but thankfully managed to hold it together and ensure that the gold medal winning shot was mine,” said the London Olympics bronze-medallist.

“It is a medal that I will forever cherish, it is very special. Team gold is always way more cherishable,” she added.

Earlier, India had won the mixed team silver and bronze respectively in the 2010 and 2006 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini and Rankireddy opened the proceedings for India and raced to a quick 8-4 lead. The Malaysians narrowed it to 7-9 in no time showing better adeptness in attacking the net.

But the Indians managed to stay ahead at 11-7 owing to their rivals’ poor shot placement from the baseline.

Within no time, the Indians were 14-9 ahead, taking it to 17-11 eventually. While Satwik provided most of the brute force from the baseline, Ashwini’s control stood out as they claimed the first game 21-14.

Goh and Chan bounced back to equalise in the second game but simply self-destructed in the deciding game with poorly executed strokes that made the Indians’ job easy.

Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei then walked out to a thunderous applause to face Srikanth next but it wasn’t meant to be his day despite the arena resonating with the chants of his name.