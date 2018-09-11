India struggling at 167/5 in pursuit of 464-run target at lunch on Day 5

London: India were 167 for five in their second innings while chasing a mammoth 464-run target at lunch on the final day of the fifth cricket Test against England here on Tuesday. KL Rahul was batting on 108, while giving him company was Rishabh Pant on unbeaten 12 at the break. India still require 297 runs for an improbable win with five wickets in hand and two sessions play remaining.

Brief Scores:

England: 332 and 423 for 8 decl in 112.3 overs

India 1st innings: 292 and 167 for 7 in 45 overs (KL Rahul 108 not out; James Anderson 2/33).