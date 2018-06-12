India spinner Poonam Yadav secures third spot in ICC Women’s T20I rankings

Mumbai: Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has climbed up two places to stand at the third spot in the latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings for bowlers.

Yadav, who is now standing just behind Australian pacer Megan Schutt and New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek, broke into the top five of the list after ending as the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Women’s Asia T20 Cup with seven wickets in six games.

She attained her career-best figures of four off nine balls in the Asia Cup finals, which India went on to lost by three wickets against Bangladesh. Asia Cup winner Bangladesh and Pakistan also saw some significant improvements in the players’ rankings.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Anam Amin, who finished with three wickets in four games with an economy rate of 2.43 in Asia Cup, jumped up 13 spots to grab the fifth spot. Bangladesh all-rounder Rumana Ahmed, who was also declared the player of the match in the Asia Cup final, climbed six places to secure 12th position in all rounder’s list.

In the ICC T20I rankings for batswomen, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to attain the seventh spot after she was named the player of the series for amassing 215 runs in six games in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana slumped two places to settle for the ninth spot in the rankings.