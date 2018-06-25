India rout Argentina, continue unbeaten run

Breda (Netherlands) :

India continued their unbeaten run in the Champions Trophy hockey tournament and surprised Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 for a second consecutive win in the 37th and last edition of the prestigious tournament here on Sunday.

India scored both their goals in the second quarter through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner, and Mandeep Singh (28th).

World number two Argentina’s lone goal came from the sticks of dragflicker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute. India, eying their maiden Champions Trophy title, had earlier crushed bitter-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in their campaign opener on Saturday.

India now sit atop the six-team standings with two wins from as many games. The eight-time Olympic champions will take on world champions Australia in their next round robin match on June 27.

The team’s new chief coach Harendra Singh couldn’t have asked for a better start to his fourth stint with the senior national side. Harendra took over the reigns after swapping roles with Sjoerd Marijne, following India’s dreadful Commonwealth Games campaign. Coming into the tournament on the back of a disastrous campaign at the Gold Coast Games the Indians made their intentions clear early on by showcasing all-round, compact hockey in their opening two games.

The Indians carried on from where they left against Pakistan last night and produced a solid display in all departments of the game to get the better of their fancied rivals.

The talismanic Sardar Singh, who played his 300th international game on Sunday, controlled the midfield and combined well with the forwardline to create opportunities. Argentina, however, were quick to get off the blocks but the Indian defence stood tall to deny Peillat.

Next it was India’s turn to earn a penalty corner in the 17th minute and Harmanpreet fired home with a low flick through the legs of Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Santiago. Two minutes from half-time, India doubled their lead through Mandeep but it was Dilpreet, who created the chance by brilliantly controlling a overhead long ball inside the circle. Argentina pulled one goal through Peillat’s powerful strike.