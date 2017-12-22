India retains 105th spot, Germany tops FIFA rankings

ZURICH : India football team remained stagnant on the 105th position while Germany finished first to be named the ‘Team of the Year’ in the FIFA rankings released here on Thursday.

The Sunil Chhetri-led side, who were not slated to play any international fixtures since the previous rankings were released last month, retained their spot with 320 points.

World champions Germany, who qualified to defend their crown in Russia by winning all 10 of their qualifiers and have been unbeaten in 15 matches in 2017, succeed Argentina and Belgium, who were ‘Team of the Year’ in 2016 and 2015 respectively, according to FIFA.

Germany held on to the top spot in a largely unchanged ranking that reflects the fact that just 41 ‘A’ internationals have been played since the previous edition and that few of those involved teams at the top end of the table.