India post 172 for7 in the decider

Cape Town : Playing in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli in the third and deciding T20I against South Africa, Team India managed to post 172 for 7 after put in to bat.

Kohli opted to skip this match with a stiff back. Rohit Sharma, leading the team in Kohli’s absence once again was out lbw on 11. Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan top scored for India with 47. Suresh Raina 43 gave Dhawan good support. But India’s other batsmen (Manish Pandey 13, M S Dhoni 12, Hardik Pandya 21, Dinesh Karthik 13) could not convert the satrts into big score. C Dala (3/35 and C Morris 2/43 were successful for the Proteas.