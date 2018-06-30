India need draw to enter hockey final

Breda (Netherlands) : India would look to eke out at least a draw against hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match here on Saturday, a result that will be enough for the eight-time Olympic champions to grab a second consecutive final spot at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

India are currently placed second in the standings with seven points from two wins, one loss and a draw.

Defending and world champions Australia are atop the table with 10 points and have already secured a berth in Sunday’s summit clash. As per the rules of the six-nation tournament, the top two teams from the round robin stage will play in the final.

For India the equation is simple — a draw on Saturday would surely guarantee their place in what can be termed as a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final in London.

For Netherlands, it is a must-win match as only a victory can ensure their place in the final.

In the other inconsequential match of the day, in-form Australia are considered as hands down favourites against Olympic champions Argentina.

Under new chief coach Harendra Singh, India could not have asked for a better start to their campaign here. The Indians mauled arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning Argentina 2-1.

But thereafter, India lost to Australia 2-3 after a valiant fight before conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 against Belgium last night. But the results of the opening two games hold India in good stead as they now need just a draw against Netherlands to secure their final berth.

Even though Ramandeep Singh’s injury hurt India badly, but the strikers have been in good form in this tournament.