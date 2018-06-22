India lock horns with Pakistan in the opener

Dubai : Giants India will start firm favourites when they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of the inaugural six-nation ‘Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018’ here on Friday.

The tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for Asian countries India, Pakistan, Iran and Korea to get battle-ready for the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, starting August 18. India are the defending champions and have won gold in every edition of the tournament since the sport was inducted in the main roster in the 1990 Asiad.

“Asian Games will once again have Iran, Pakistan, and Korea among other teams and this tournament will be like a semi-final. It will be a good opportunity for preparation,” India coach Srinivas Reddy said.

India are clubbed with Pakistan and newcomers Kenya in Group ‘A’, while Group ‘B’ features Iran, Republic of Korea and Argentina with top two teams making the semi-finals. ‘Flying raider’ Ajay Thakur will lead India’s challenge after returning at the helm at the expense of longstanding captain Anup Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan team’s arrival for Kabaddi Masters Dubai was on Thursday delayed due to visa issues and they would now arrive here in the wee hours on Friday. “There’s a visa issue and we are told that they’re either arriving late tonight or early morning tomorrow,” a tournament official said.