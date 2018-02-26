India in South Africa Review: A massive missed opportunity, more Kohli specials, and spin wins!

Eight wins, four losses, out of 12 matches, good performance, isn’t it? India’s much awaited tour of South Africa ended on February 24 (Saturday) with winning the third T20I at Cape Town by seven runs and with that visitors bagged the series 2-1. This performance comes after winning the ODI series 5-1 and losing the marquee Test series 2-1. The series was fascinating, to say the least, and it raises certain burning issues regarding captain Virat Kohli and his boys and let’s go and have a look at some defining moments of the said series.

Indian Test team can’t get rid of the tag of ‘tigers at home and lambs abroad:

India landed on South African shores as the No 1 ranked Test side in the world and after a long time, people were expecting India to win its maiden Test summit in SA. But, the reality was very different as hosts outplayed the men in blue in the first two Tests and by the time India won a historic Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg, it was too little too late. Virat Kohli during the series made some questionable selections (dropping Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and it looked there was some unease in the dressing room. India’s win at Johannesburg was their first win in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries since Lord’s, 2014 and if Kohli wants to take this team forward then something has to give ahead of tours to England, Australia and New Zealand and BCCI has to prepare a concrete roadmap to address these issues.

Indian ODI team is still work in progress:

India’s limited overs outfits performed beyond expectations and clinched the ODI (5-1) as well as T20 series (2-1) for the first time in the rainbow city. The performances were no doubt superlative, but some issues still remain unanswered. For example, India’s top three (Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli) and young wrist spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav) were par excellence, but what about the misfiring and confused middle order (Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The captain and selectors have to now take a call regarding some players because their lack of performance has been affecting the team for quite a while and Dhoni has to rediscover his magic otherwise at the age of 36 (will turn 37 in July) he is consistently letting the team down and either should retire or should be asked to make way for youngsters (we have enough options in Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan). If India wants to win ICC tournaments (2019 World Cup) then the entire team has to chip in and can’t rely on few players all the time.

The emergence of youngsters:

We give Indian Premier League lot of flak for some reason, but over the past 10 years, it has helped and nourished Indian cricket tremendously. Kohli as a leader is fearless and wants to empower young players to make match winning contributions. First, it was the turn of Baroda’s mercurial all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Test series (later on he fizzled out) and then spin twins Chahal and Kuldeep, who ran through the Proteas line up and helped India win the ODI series. The youngsters were encouraged to play their natural games and express themselves and they didn’t let the team down. Another player who deserves special mention is Jasprit Bumrah who despite being raw performed like a seasoned campaigner and did his job admirably.

Take a bow! King Kohli:

Indian captain and face of world cricket Virat Kohli was a proper beast throughout the series and scored four hundreds on the tour. Kohli received a lot of criticism and bad press after losing the Test series, but that didn’t affect his batting one bit. He scored a valiant hundred at Centurion (153) and amassed 558 runs in the ODI series (most runs in a bilateral ODI series) at a bradsmansque average of 186, stroking three hundreds.

The captaincy bit was not top notch but he learned from his mistakes and continued to play in the third Test amid huge controversy regarding the nature of the pitch. Kohli at the age of 29 has 56 international tons (35 in ODIs, 21 in Tests) {behind only Tendulkar (100), Ponting (71), Sangakkara (63) and Kallis (62)} and he is yet to reach his prime. The Delhi lad also outperformed his much celebrated IPL teammate AB de Villiers and proved that he is the king of the jungle. In all, Kohli scored 871 runs in 11 matches (14 innings) at an average of 79.18.