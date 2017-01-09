India has enough money for tennis but AITA has no will, says Karti Chidambaram

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Tennis Association Vice President Karti Chidambaram says raising money for tennis players is not a problem in India provided AITA shows the will even though he admitted that cricket is the only “commercially viable” sport in the country.

Karti, chairman of the organising committee for the ongoing Chennai Open, said if India does not have quality singles players, it is because they are lost in transition due to lack of support from the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

Karti was sacked from the post of Vice President by AITA citing conflict of interest in 2014. “I don’t believe that this is a poor country and we can’t have funds for the players. How much money you are talking about, maximum three crores a year for six people. It’s half a million dollars. You think this country can’t have this money for these guys. The will is not there. People are raising money for temples and festivals,” Karti told PTI in an interview.

The son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said he has a vision for India’s elite players, which if implemented, can do wonders for the Indian tennis.

Karti says the top 5-6 players such as Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Nitin Sinha should be supported to travel with a common coach and trainer.

They need to play 26 tournaments, out of which at least 18 are abroad, train for 20 weeks and have six weeks of rest in a year. According to him, all this can be done in Rs three crore.

Karti said if AITA can use its influence and create a “development fund” of Rs 50 crore, it can do wonders to the game in the country.–PTI