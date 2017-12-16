India grabs ten gold, silver medals in Johannesburg Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

Johannesburg: India won 10 gold and as many silver medals on the first day of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in South Africa’s Johannesburg. The India Greco Roman Style Wrestling Team that represented the nation at the championship won gold and milver Medals in all 10 weight categories.

The male team who won gold medal included Haryana’s Rajender Kumar in 55 kg, Manish in 60 kg, while Naveen won gold in 130 kg. Besides that Prabhpal Singh won silver in 87 kg, while Sonu won in 130 kg. The female wrestling bouts will be held today in all 10 weight categories, while free style in all 10 weight categories will take place on December 17.

A 60-member Indian wrestling team, including Sushil Kumar, reached Johannesburg, South Africa to participate in the 2017 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, on Friday.