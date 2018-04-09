India enters badminton team finals

Gold Coast : Saina Nehwal was at her ruthless best but top seeds India were tested more than usual before entering the badminton mixed team event finals with a 3-1 win over Singapore in the Commonwealth Games semifinals here on Sunday.

It was sweet revenge for India, who had lost 2-3 to Singapore in the bronze medal playoff at the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

India will take on three-time champions Malaysia in the finals tomorrow. Malaysia blanked England 3-0 in the other semifinals. India had lost 1-3 to Malaysia in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Saina, playing her fifth match in the last four days, was in complete command as she took down Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo 21-8 21-15 to steer the side through after a shock loss in men’s doubles.

Despite playing with a heavily strapped right foot, Saina didn’t show any signs of discomfort as she guided the Indian team to victory.

“It was expected that we would play in the finals. I never thought they (Singapore) would give us such stiff competition,” Saina said on the resistance put up by Singapore in the doubles games.

“I was actually happy that I could play the match today and make that winning point for the Indian team,” she added.

The proceedings were opened by the mixed doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa against Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong.

The Singaporeans gave Ashwini and Satwik quite a scare before going down 20-22 18-21 in a 41-minute clash.

“Had we lost, we would have been under pressure,” Ashwini later said acknowledging her rivals’ strong performance.

Singapore had won the team bronze in the Glasgow Games and that they were no pushovers was made clear when the men’s doubles pairing of Satwik and Chirag Shetty came up against Terry Hee and Danny Bawa Chrisnanta.