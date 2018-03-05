India B hammers India A in Deodhar Trophy opener 

Dharamsala : Hanuma Vihari hammered an unbeaten 95 off 76 balls as India B beat India A by eight wickets in the rain-hit opening match of the Deodhar Trophy here on Sunday.

India B made full use of the conditions after opting to field, dismissing the A side for 178 in 41.2 overs.

From 42 for four, it was a recovery of sorts for India A who could have been bundled out for less than 100 if it was not for the effort of Ricky Bhui (78).

Rain stopped play when India A were 51 for four in 14 overs. At resumption, the match was reduced to 43 overs a side.

Bhui’s valiant effort did not prove to be enough as India B chased down the revised target of 175 in just 26.2 overs.

Vihari was in red hot form and got good support from captain Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (43).

During the chase, Vihari was unstoppable smashing 16 fours and a six.

He was unlucky to miss out on a deserving hundred by five runs. Mohammad Shami, playing for India A, leaked 49 runs in six overs and took a wicket.

The clinical batting performance from India B came after an all-round bowling show.

Pacers Umesh Yadav (2/28) and Siddharth Kaul (2/39) provided the breakthroughs upfront before left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4/36) inflicted more damage.

Barring Bhui, none of the batsmen could cross 30. U-19 stars Shubman Gill (5) and Prithvi Shaw (28) also could not contribute much to the total.