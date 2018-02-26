India and Bangladesh in Sri Lanka T20I Tri-Series: Complete schedule, fixtures, timings

After finishing the South Africa tour, Team India will now head to Sri Lanka for Nidahas Trophy triangular T20I series tournament. The tournament is scheduled to take place from March 6, which will played between India and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the third team to take part is Bangladesh.

The event is being organised to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence with all matches to be played at R Premadasa Stadium (RPS) in Colombo. Meanwhile, according to a report, Bangladesh will play a warm-up match in their bid to familiarise with the conditions, however, the ‘Men in Blue’ will head into the tri-series without any such practice.

Schedule:

March 6 – Sri Lanka vs India, 7PM

March 8 – Bangladesh vs India, 7PM

March 10 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 7PM

March 12 – India vs Sri Lanka, 7PM

March 14 – India vs Bangladesh, 7PM

March 16 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 7PM

March 18 – Final, 7PM

Squad:

15-man squad: 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (WK)