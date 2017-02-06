India A reach 91/1

Hyderabad : India A emerged as the dominant side as they raced to 91 for one after Bangladesh declared their innings at 224 for eight on the first day of their two-day warm-up match here on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, only two Bangladeshi batsmen – skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar – have had decent batting practice days before the one-off Test against world number one India.

While Mushfiqur made 58 off 106 balls, Sarkar struck 52 off 73 at the Gymkhana Ground.

At stumps, Priyank Panchal (40) and Shreyas Iyer (29) were at the crease for India A. India A trailed by 133 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Sabbir Rahman (33), Liton Das and Mahmudullah (both 23) pitched in with useful contributions for the visiting side. India A’s left-arm medium pacer Aniket Choudhary put up an impressive show, picking up 4/26 in 12 overs.

Choudhary missed a hat-trick in the 61st over after having got the wickets of Mushfiqur and Mehdi Hasan.

Bangladesh’s seasoned player Shakib Al Hasan did not play the match.

Bangladesh suffered a setback in the fifth over with local lad CV Milind picking up the wicket of opener Imrul Kayes.

After the departure of openers Tamim Iqbal and Kayes, Sarkar and Mushfiqur steadied the ship with their steady batting.

Besides Choudhary, CV Milind, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one wicket each for the home team.

The visitors declared their innings in the 67th over though they had two wickets in hand.

Opener Panchal scored 40 in 62 balls, with the help of six boundaries.

India A skipper Abhinav Mukund was dismissed by Subhashis Roy after making 16. The one-off Test between Bangladesh and India is scheduled to be held in the city from February 9. —PTI