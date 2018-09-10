IND W vs SL W ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

Mithali Raj-led Indian team will take on Sri Lanka at Galle cricket ground in 1st ODI of ICC Championship match tomorrow September 11. This will be the first time that the nation will play a bilateral series. The series includes 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. To note, the T20I won’t have veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who last month announced her retirement from the shortest format but will continue to play in the ODIs.

The Indian team is ranked No 4 while Sri Lanka is on eighth spot. The two teams last played against each other in the Asia Cup. For India, young Jemimah Rodrigues will be the dark horse and might get a chance to open the innings. Here are the probable dream XI for India women and Sri Lanka women:

FPJ Dream XI: Tanya Bhatia (WK), Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Hasini Perera, Deepti Sharma, Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi De Silva, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sripali Weerakkody