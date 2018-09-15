IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

With series already in the bag, India Women would clash with Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International of the three-match series. Sri Lanka submitted easily in the first match of the series, bowled out for a score of 98. The Indians chased total with the loss of a single wicket.

India: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi

In the second ODI the hosts were putting a stronger show with the bat as well as the ball, but Indian cricket players showed skills and came out on top. With Twenty 20 Internationals to follow, both the sides would come out all guns blazing to collect a win here and take the momentum forward.

Sri Lanka: Prasadani Weerakkody, Nipuni Hansika, Dilani Manodara, Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Sripali Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Nilakshi de Silva