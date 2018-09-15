Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Sports / IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI ICC Women’s Championship: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for India and Sri Lanka

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 06:17 pm
FOLLOW US:

File Photo

With series already in the bag, India Women would clash with Sri Lanka in the third and final One Day International of the three-match series. Sri Lanka submitted easily in the first match of the series, bowled out for a score of 98. The Indians chased total with the loss of a single wicket.

India: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi

In the second ODI the hosts were putting a stronger show with the bat as well as the ball, but Indian cricket players showed skills and came out on top. With Twenty 20 Internationals to follow, both the sides would come out all guns blazing to collect a win here and take the momentum forward.


Sri Lanka: Prasadani Weerakkody, Nipuni Hansika, Dilani Manodara, Anushka Sanjeewani, Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Sripali Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Nilakshi de Silva

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…