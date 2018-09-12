IND W vs SL W 2nd ODI ICC Women’s Championship LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch in India

The Indian women’s cricket team started off on a positive note as they beat host Sri Lanka in 1st ICC ODI Championship match. The team showed an all-round performance to restrict the side on merely 98. India lost just 1 wicket to win the game. Medium pacer Mansi Joshi took 3/16, while veteran Jhulan Goswami grabbed 2/13 to wreck havoc on the Sri Lankan top order. Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd ODI:

What time and where to watch LIVE streaming of India women’s team and Sri Lanka’s women team 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka women’s team will start at 10:00 am and will be played at Galle International Stadium. The ODI won’t be telecast live. The Live stream of the show might be available on Sri Lanka cricket’s YouTube channel.

India: Mithali Raj ©, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu ©, Prasadani Weerakkody, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nipuni Hansika, Hasini Perera, Dilani Manodara, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi de Silva, Imalka Mendis, Sripali Weerakkody, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari.