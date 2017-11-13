In Pictures: Virat-Anushka, Saina-Sindhu, Bollywood stars glitter at Indian Sports Honour Awards

The maiden Indian Sports Honour Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on Saturday. Launched by RP-SG group in partnership with Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli in honour of Indian Sports personality. The award show witnessed different personalities from various fields coming together.

Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the sports stars present.

Also in attendance were Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Khan and a few more, besides the host, Virat Kohli. Kohli may have exempted himself from being in contention for any of the awards, but skipper was the cynosure of all eyes when he walked hand-in-hand with Anushka Sharma. It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say that the much-loved couple completely stole the show. Anuska and Virat were seen all smiles and were happily posing together.

Interestingly, Virat again changed his Instagram profile picture and yes it again has his lady love Anushka. Meanwhile, the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made his way back into the team in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, was named the winner of Best player in Team Sports award category. India’s women’s team skipper Mithali Raj won the award for Best Player in the female category. Mithali also collected the award for Team of the Year on her side’s behalf.

Another one for the trophy cabinet @ashwinravi99 @prithinarayanan Congrats and all the best for the coming season! Catch the interview on Nov26 @StarSportsIndia @hotstartweets #IndianSportsHonors pic.twitter.com/w2FfIlls3j — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) November 12, 2017

Check out the sports personalities and other stars who had attended the Saturday night event of the maiden Indian Sports Honours Award ceremony.