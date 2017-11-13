Free Press Journal
In Pictures: Virat-Anushka, Saina-Sindhu, Bollywood stars glitter at Indian Sports Honour Awards

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 13, 2017 01:36 pm
AFP PHOTO / STR

The maiden Indian Sports Honour Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on Saturday. Launched by RP-SG group in partnership with Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli in honour of Indian Sports personality. The award show witnessed different personalities from various fields coming together.

Sania Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy Kumar, Pullela Gopichand, Sania Mirza, Mahesh Bhupathi, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the sports stars present.

Also in attendance were Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora Khan and a few more, besides the host, Virat Kohli. Kohli may have exempted himself from being in contention for any of the awards, but skipper was the cynosure of all eyes when he walked hand-in-hand with Anushka Sharma. It wouldn’t be completely wrong to say that the much-loved couple completely stole the show. Anuska and Virat were seen all smiles and were happily posing together.


Interestingly, Virat again changed his Instagram profile picture and yes it again has his lady love Anushka. Meanwhile, the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who made his way back into the team in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, was named the winner of Best player in Team Sports award category. India’s women’s team skipper Mithali Raj won the award for Best Player in the female category. Mithali also collected the award for Team of the Year on her side’s behalf.

Check out the sports personalities and other stars who had attended the Saturday night event of the maiden Indian Sports Honours Award ceremony.

Virat Kohli (L) and Anushka Sharma (R) attend the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR

AFP PHOTO / STR

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete

Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete

Riteish Deshmikh attends the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Shooter Anjali Bhagwat and her husband Mandar at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete

Ace tennis players Sania Mirza at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete *** Local Caption ***

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete*** Local Caption ***

Shuttlers HS Prannoy, K Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth at the inaugural edition of Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete*** Local Caption ***

Kim Sharma attends the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai on November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Akshay Kumar attends the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai on November 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Aamir Khan attends the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Aamir Khan (L) and Hardik Himanshu Pandya (R) attend the Indian Sports Honour Awards 2017 in Mumbai. / AFP PHOTO / STR

