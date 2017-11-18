In Pictures: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian share intimate moments of fairy-tale wedding

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams got married to longtime boyfriend Reditt co-founder Alexis Ohanian in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday night. The couple had signed a deal with Vogue to shoot pictures for their big day. And now finally, the magazine posted a few of those pictures on their official Instagram account and also on its website on Friday night, attached to the wedding story. (See Pictures)

The ceremony took place at the Contemporary Arts Center with a tight security cover and the guests were asked not to carry mobile phones to avoid any pictures from being leaked from the wedding. The guests were ferried in a sea of cars throughout the night to the venue and back. The wedding was reportedly kept in a Beauty and the Beast theme.

The celebrity guests for the ceremony included Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, tennis player and close friend Caroline Wozniacki, sister and fellow tennis player Venus Williams, actress Eva Longoria to name a few. Meanwhile, on Friday, both Serena and Alexis shared intimate pictures of the wedding day. In the picture posted by Serena, she sat alone in her wedding dress. Once you look close, you notice that it is not a white couch or bed but her dress itself.

Vogue magazine too published multiple photos from the night including some exclusives. In an Instagram post by Ohanian posted on Friday, he wrote, “You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.”

Meanwhile, now Serena is on her way to make a comeback to tennis at the Australian Open in January 2018.