Sara Tendulkar celebrating graduation day with parents Sachin and Anjali is a picture-perfect moment

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar is a proud graduate now. Sara completed her graduation in medicine from the University College of London (UCL). On graduation day, Sara took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her special day. In one of the picture, dressed in white netted dress along with graduation gown Sara can be seen posing with parents Sachin and Anjali. Sara shared the pictures captioning it as ‘I did what?🙊’!

Sara is an internet sensation and has 200K followers on Instagram. She is also an avid social media user who keeps her fans engaged with her beautiful pictures. Sara completed her schooling from Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International school before shifting to London for further studies.