In Pictures: Lt Col MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Army Public School in Srinagar

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Former Team India skipper, who holds a honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Army, paid a surprise visit to school students in Srinagar and encouraged students to give importance to both, studies and sports. Interestingly, Army kept the event under wraps and journalists were not aware of Dhoni’s visit till Wednesday evening.

The official Twitter account of Chinar Corps of the Indian Army shared the image from Dhoni’s visit. In the pictures, one can see Dhoni interacting with the students of the Army Public school. Chinar Corps captioned the image, “Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni.” Meanwhile, in 2012 too, Dhoni had visited the state and travelled to the frontier areas. Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Indian Army. He has been regularly involved in various such activities when the time has permitted him. In the past, he even stressed that post-retirement, he will be active in army duties.

MS Dhoni, who retired from the Test cricket, is currently enjoying a break before the Sri Lanka limited overs series starting on December 10 in Dharamsala. Recently, Dhoni was been criticised by many former Indian cricketers for his game tactics.