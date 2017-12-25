In Pictures: Krunal Pandya’s cricket-inspired pre-wedding photoshoot is a must see

After Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and skipper Virat Kohli, another cricketer is all set to tie the knot, and it’s none other than eldest Pandya, Krunal. Mumbai Indians and India ‘A’ all-rounder Krunal Pandya is set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma. Recently, the couple done a pre-wedding photoshoot and posted pictures with Pankhuri on social media.

Krunal Pandya wrote, “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her! Ecstatic • Blessed • Thankful.” Cricket dominated the theme of the pre-wedding shoot. The left-hand all-rounder Krunal Pandya considers Pankhuri as his “ultimate guide” and the Mumbai Indians player didn’t hesitate to post this on social media as he wrote, “My Ultimate Guide @pankhuriisharma.”

Ecstatic • Blessed • Thankful pic.twitter.com/BkPxIgMTro — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) December 20, 2017

In a series of photographs, which screamed cricket, Krunal expressed his excitement over spending the rest of his life with Pankhuri. The eldest Pandya brother and Pankhuri will tie the knot on December 27.