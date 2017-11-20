Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#ManushiChhillar
Home / Sports / In Picture: Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel sweat it out in a gym

In Picture: Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel sweat it out in a gym

— By FPJ Web Desk | Nov 21, 2017 03:39 pm
FOLLOW US:

Team India’s fitness first mantra seems to have started a kind of revolution among the players, with everyone focusing on fitness and technical skills. Every player can be seen focusing on his fitness, especially after the Yo-Yo test becoming one of the most important criteria to get selected in the Indian team.

Recently, Yuravj Singh, who was in the news for failing in Yo-Yo test, has shared a picture from his workout session with some of the members of Indian cricket team. Yuvi captioned the image as, “Get up get up and #doitagain ����✌️� @jaspritb1 @hardikpandya93 @yuzi_chahal23 @kedarjadhavofficial @dk00019 @akshar.patel”. Along with Yuvraj, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal are also seen posing for the click.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Jasprit Bumrah shows six pack abs, Twitterati in awe

Get up get up and #doitagain 👊🏽😜👹✌️🏃 @jaspritb1 @hardikpandya93 @yuzi_chahal23 @kedarjadhavofficial @dk00019 @akshar.patel


A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Meanwhile, few days back fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also posted a picture of his fit body.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK