In order to win, you have to say things that hurt: Kohli

London : Captains devise their own mechanism of dealing with setbacks and Virat Kohli’s mantra of bouncing back is pretty simple, “Be honest and sometimes say (to teammates) things that hurt”.

Losing a high scoring game against Sri Lanka was a body blow for Kohli which required some serious introspection.

“You have to be honest. You have to sometimes say things that hurt. That’s what I believe in. You have to lay it out in front of them that this is what we did wrong, including me, and we need to take it on the chin and accept it and prove it. That’s why we are chosen among millions of people to play at this level,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference late last night.

Defending champions India yesterday (Sunday) outclassed South Africa in all departments of the game in a must-win encounter to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy with a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

India will meet Bangladesh in the semi-finals in Birmingham on Thursday.

“You have to be good enough to do that for the country and you have to be good enough to bounce back, as well. You can’t do the same mistakes over and over again. It’s not about asking two, three players to do it. We are asking everyone to do it and everyone is responding really well. Today (Sunday) was a team performance,” a satisfied looking India captain said.

But Kohli was quick to point out that as much as captaincy is about being honest in assessment, it is also about man management skills where he would not preferably want to get on any player’s nerves.

“As I said, you have to point out things that didn’t go well, but at the same time, you don’t want to be nagging them too much because they are professional cricketers and I have played with a lot of these guys. You have to understand how to speak to them and how to communicate and discuss things with them,” Kohli explained.

At the highest level, every cricketer is self-motivated and know well enough as to what kind of stakes are involved. “They are motivated enough to play at this level and perform. It’s just that those little things are something that needs a push every now and then and we embrace it as a team now. For that, we train harder and for that we practice harder, and those things pay off in crunch situations,” Kohli said.