ICC’s use of 280 character limit is just brilliant; check it out

Social media site Twitter has expanded its character limit to 280. Previously it was set to 140-character limit. However, after Twitter rolled out the new character limit, it apparently became one of the most trending topics on social media. There were lots of funny and serious debates going on Twitter regarding its new character limit.

However, cricket’s governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC) took good use of the new character limit and came up with the following tweet. It’s no secret that the Sri Lankan players have longest names in the cricketing world and looks like ICC will be happy to use full names!

Thanks to #280characters, we can now use the following names!

Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas

Handunnettige Deepthi Priyantha Kumar Dharmasena

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath pic.twitter.com/Xps6T2wVPB — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2017

Check out people’s reaction on ICC’s tweet

Twitter apni word limit 280 kya 500 bhi kar de to tum tab bhi inke playing eleven ka naam ek tweet mai nhi likh sakoge — Pahadi (@pahadikumaoni) November 9, 2017

Sooooo long name — zเ๔๔เαƒяιđι​ (@AfridiShafiQ10) November 9, 2017

This cricketer has to win the prize for the best beneficiary of #280characters – Ilikena Lasarusa Talebulamainavaleniveivakabulaimainakulalakebalau By the time you would spell the name @ashwinravi99 wud probably finish an over !! — Manish (@m_darak) November 9, 2017

Epic — Shihaaz Buhary (@shihiboy) November 9, 2017

Wow… Good for srilankans then — Gohar (@goharkietian) November 9, 2017

@ICC is smart trolled them with using hashtag #280characters — Swapnil Pandit (@swapnilpandit5) November 9, 2017

Only Srilankan Players are responsible for #Twitter280Characters — Akash Sangule (@akash0104) November 9, 2017