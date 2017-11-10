Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#BiggBoss11
#RyanMurder
#DelhiSmog
Home / Cricket / ICC’s use of 280 character limit is just brilliant; check it out

ICC’s use of 280 character limit is just brilliant; check it out

— By Priyanka Vartak | Nov 10, 2017 02:40 pm
FOLLOW US:

Social media site Twitter has expanded its character limit to 280. Previously it was set to 140-character limit. However, after Twitter rolled out the new character limit, it apparently became one of the most trending topics on social media. There were lots of funny and serious debates going on Twitter regarding its new character limit.

However, cricket’s governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC) took good use of the new character limit and came up with the following tweet. It’s no secret that the Sri Lankan players have longest names in the cricketing world and looks like ICC will be happy to use full names!

Check out people’s reaction on ICC’s tweet

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK