ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Full Schedule, Match details, timing, venues

The ICC announced the schedule of the first standalone Women’s World T20 Cup. The tournament will start on November 9 this year and will be played in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda. Interestingly, for the first time, DRS (Decision Review System) will be used in any World T20 event. According to ICC, the system will be implemented to ensure consistency in the use of technology in top-level events.

The tournament will kick off with match between India and New Zealand in Guyana, Australia, Pakistan and the Windies will also be seen in action on opening day. Defending champions the Windies are in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from the Netherlands event, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Qualifier 2 will be in Group B.

Here is the full schedule of Women’s World T20 tournament:

Nov 9: India Women vs. New Zealand Women (Guyana) 11 AM

Nov 9: Pakistan Women vs. Australia Women (Guyana) 4 PM

Nov 9: West Indies Women vs. Qualifier 1 (Guyana) 8 PM

Nov 10: England Women vs. Sri Lanka Women (ST Lucia) 4 PM

Nov 11: Australia Women vs. Qualifier 2 (Guyana) 4 PM

Nov 11; India Women vs. Pakistan Women (Guyana) 11 AM

Nov 12; England Women vs. Qualifier 1 (ST Lucia) 4 PM

Nov 12: Sri Lanka Women Vs. South Africa Women (ST Lucia) 8 PM

Nov 13: Pakistan Women vs. Qualifier 2 (Guyana) 4 PM

Nov 13– Australia Women vs. New Zealand Women (Guyana) 8 PM

Nov 14: Sri Lanka Women vs. Qualifier 1 (ST Lucia) 4 PM

Nov 14: West Indies Women vs. South Africa Women (ST Lucia) 8 PM

Nov 15: Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women (Guyana) 4 PM

Nov 15: India Women vs. Qualifier 2 (Guyana) 11 AM

Nov 16: South Africa Women vs. England Women (ST Lucia) 4 PM

Nov 16: Sri Lanka Women vs. West Indies Women (ST Lucia) 8 PM

Nov 17: Qualifier 2 vs. New Zealand Women (Guyana) 4 PM

Nov 17: India Women vs. Australia Women (Guyana) 11 AM

Nov 18: South Africa Women vs. Qualifier 1 (ST Lucia) 8 PM

Nov 18: West Indies Women vs. England Women (ST Lucia) 4 PM

Nov 22: Semifinals 1 (Antigua)

Nov 22: Semifinals 2 (Antigua)

Nov 24: Finals (Antigua)