ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Complete Schedule, Fixtures, Venues

The ICC Women’s World Cup is all set to begin from June 24 in England. The top eight teams will play 28 matches in the group stage to book their place in the semi-final. These matches will take place at four different venues across 22 days- Bristol County Ground, The County Ground in Derby, Grace Road in Leicester and the County Ground, Taunton and the finals will be held at Lord’s on July 23.

Meg Lanning will lead Australia in their quest of defending the title which they won defeating West Indies in 2013. In the tournament opener, New Zealand will face off Sri Lanka while England will take on India on June 24.

As these teams set out to begin their campaign, here is the complete schedule for the tournament.

June 24, Saturday- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 24, Saturday- England vs India, Derby

June 25, Sunday- Pakistan vs South Africa, Leicester

June 26, Monday- Australia vs West Indies, Taunton

June 27, Tuesday- England vs Pakistan, Leicester

June 28, Wednesday- South Africa vs New Zealand, Derby

June 29, Thursday- Sri Lanka vs Australia, Bristol

June 29, Thursday- West Indies vs India, Taunton

July 2, Sunday- Australia vs New Zealand, Bristol

July 2, Sunday- India vs Pakistan, Derby

July 2, Sunday- South Africa vs West Indies, Leicester

July 2, Sunday- England vs Sri Lanka, Taunton

July 5, Wednesday- England vs South Africa, Bristol

July 5, Wednesday- Sri Lanka vs India, Derby

July 5, Wednesday- Pakistan vs Australia, Leicester

July 6, Thursday- New Zealand vs West Indies, Taunton

July 8, Saturday- South Africa vs India, Leicester

July 8, Saturday- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Taunton

July 9, Sunday- England vs Australia, Bristol

July 9, Sunday- West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Derby

July 11, Tuesday- West Indies vs Pakistan, Leicester

July 12, Wednesday- Australia vs India, Bristol

July 12, Wednesday- England vs New Zealand, Derby

July 15, Saturday- England vs West Indies, Bristol

July 15, Saturday- India vs New Zealand, Derby

July 15, Saturday- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Leicester

July 15, Saturday- South Africa vs Australia, Taunton

July 18, Tuesday Semifinal, Bristol

July 20, Thursday- Semifinal, Derby

July 23, Sunday- Final, Lord’s